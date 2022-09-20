Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $102.31 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 137.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. State Street Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $15,047,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $9,677,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

