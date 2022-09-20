Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of INVZ opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after buying an additional 3,621,230 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

