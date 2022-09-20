Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Insider Michael Garrett Buys 1,000 Shares

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) insider Michael Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $23,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Inotiv stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $543.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inotiv by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inotiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Inotiv by 30.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $78,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

