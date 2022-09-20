Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells 19,085 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,703.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,440,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,611,367.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Price Performance

WISH opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 538.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 4,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 658.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

