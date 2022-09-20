Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$109,900.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,247 shares in the company, valued at C$9,113,424.53.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.06 and a 1-year high of C$14.29.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.33.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

