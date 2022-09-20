Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives $216.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.70.

A number of research firms have commented on IFCZF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $153.25 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $123.42 and a 52 week high of $157.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.34.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

