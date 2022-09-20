Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $146.00 target price on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.82.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $63.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

