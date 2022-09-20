Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.
Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile
