Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Featured Stories

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

