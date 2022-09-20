InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IDCC. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Down 0.3 %

InterDigital stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $74.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 20,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.