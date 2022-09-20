International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Game Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IGT opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.82. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

