International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after buying an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.