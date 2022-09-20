Internet Computer Price Reaches $6.00 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00031530 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $42.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00088303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00074924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007806 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 260,780,294 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

