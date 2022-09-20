Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $423.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.98. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

