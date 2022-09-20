Inventiva (IVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inventiva Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVA opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.06. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

