Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

