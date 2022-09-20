Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 117.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,802,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 206,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,788,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PGX stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

