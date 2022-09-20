Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Down 0.7 %

ICMB stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Featured Stories

