iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Reduced by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 942.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

