iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after purchasing an additional 719,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEUR opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

