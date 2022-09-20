iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

