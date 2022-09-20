iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

