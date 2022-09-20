iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 187.2% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.