iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,013 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the average daily volume of 1,230 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,331 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,088,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 265,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

BATS EZU opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

