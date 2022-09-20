iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS QUAL opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74.

