iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,249,000 after acquiring an additional 219,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

