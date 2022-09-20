iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.88% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $333,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.12. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

