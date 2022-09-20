iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 592.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

