iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,424,000 after buying an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after buying an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,110,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

