IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

IsoEnergy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ISENF opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

About IsoEnergy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.