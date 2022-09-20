ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ITT opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

