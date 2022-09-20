IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

