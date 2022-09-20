J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $236.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.82 and its 200 day moving average is $249.36.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

