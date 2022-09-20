J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $265,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

IRM opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

