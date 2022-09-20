J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $245.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.78. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

