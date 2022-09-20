J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $176,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

