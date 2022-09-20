J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

NYSE TSN opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

