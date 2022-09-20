J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 672 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,254 shares of company stock worth $174,545 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

