Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,991. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 30.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Jabil by 67.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 292,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,360 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Jabil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

