Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Short Interest Up 18.5% in August

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

JCICU stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

