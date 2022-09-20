Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

J opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,676 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $58,590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

