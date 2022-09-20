James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in James River Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

