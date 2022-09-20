Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.08. 189,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 132,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

