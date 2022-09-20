JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given New €18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded JCDecaux from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded JCDecaux to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

JCDecaux stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.