JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

JD.com Stock Up 2.6 %

About JD.com

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.