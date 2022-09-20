Jefferies Financial Group Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,450.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,227.65.

AutoZone Stock Down 3.1 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,097.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,191.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,092.89. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,559.43 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.31 by $2.20. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 103.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 91.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

