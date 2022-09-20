Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WestRock’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WestRock Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com raised shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $36.02 on Monday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in WestRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.