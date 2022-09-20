Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 9th. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €147.00 ($150.00) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €140.94 and a 200-day moving average of €146.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a twelve month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

