Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BGS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. B&G Foods has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.03%.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.