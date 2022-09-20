JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
JFrog Stock Performance
FROG opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Transactions at JFrog
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.