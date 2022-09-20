JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,320. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

