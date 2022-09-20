Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,549,028 shares in the company, valued at $301,656,124.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Joby Aviation by 121.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

